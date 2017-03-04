© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Feuding Governors And Charter Schools

By Ryland Barton
Published March 4, 2017 at 2:00 PM EST
Frankfort, Kentucky - State Capitol Building
Henryk Sadura
/
Frankfort, Kentucky - State Capitol Building

This week, Kentucky was on the national stage as former Gov. Steve Beshear gave the Democrats' response to President Trump's first congressional address. And Gov. Matt Bevin went to the White House to give his assessment of the Affordable Care Act.

Plus, as the legislative session winds down, the General Assembly finally advanced a charter schools bill.

Capitol reporter Ryland Barton has this week's edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

There's more on the 2017 session here.

2017 sessionKentucky General Assembly
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton
