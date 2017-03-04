Kentucky Politics Distilled: Feuding Governors And Charter Schools

This week, Kentucky was on the national stage as former Gov. Steve Beshear gave the Democrats' response to President Trump's first congressional address. And Gov. Matt Bevin went to the White House to give his assessment of the Affordable Care Act.

Plus, as the legislative session winds down, the General Assembly finally advanced a charter schools bill.

Capitol reporter Ryland Barton has this week's edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

