Neighborhood Schools Bill Would Bring Big Changes To JCPS

A number of bills in Frankfort this year focus on changing the way Louisville operates, but one is drawing more attention than the others.

House Bill 151 would re-institute neighborhood schools in the state, meaning students would have the right under state law to attend the public school closest to their home.

In Jefferson County, the state’s largest school district, that could override decades of work to integrate schools – through busing and other school assignment policies. Those policies have drawn national attention, of course, including this Atlantic piece from 2015 that explored the decades-long debate over busing here.