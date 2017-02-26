Kentucky Politics Distilled: Town Halls, 'War On Louisville' And Bible Literacy

This week, Sen. Mitch McConnell and Congressman Andy Barr came back home to jeering crowds of protesters at town hall-style meetings. Meanwhile the General Assembly advanced legislation including a bill giving more power to Louisville’s Metro Council and another that would create a social studies course about the Bible.

Listen to this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled in the audio player above.

