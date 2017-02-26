© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Town Halls, 'War On Louisville' And Bible Literacy

By Ryland Barton
Published February 26, 2017 at 12:00 PM EST
Frankfort, Kentucky - State Capitol Building
Henryk Sadura
/
Frankfort, Kentucky - State Capitol Building

This week, Sen. Mitch McConnell and Congressman Andy Barr came back home to jeering crowds of protesters at town hall-style meetings. Meanwhile the General Assembly advanced legislation including a bill giving more power to Louisville’s Metro Council and another that would create a social studies course about the Bible.

Listen to this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled in the audio player above.

To read more on the 2017 session of the Kentucky General Assembly, go here.

Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
