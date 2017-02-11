Strange Fruit: What Just Happened?

Strange Fruit returns this week after a 5-month hiatus!

A few things have happened since our last episode, which was produced shortly after the Republican National Convention. Back then, we were still talking about Melania Trump's oddly familiar speech. And closer to home, Butler High School was under fire for banning some natural black hairstyles.

Now, we have a new president, and the first few weeks of his administration have made activists out of people who have never even signed a petition before. The Women's March on Washington and its satellite events drew record numbers of protesters to streets throughout the country, leading many long-time activists to wonder whether the newly-minted marchers will stick around for the next Black Lives Matter action.

In the entertainment world, black- and LGBTQ-focused films are dominating awards season! Fences, Hidden Figures, and Moonlight have won dozens of major awards, and each is a contender for best picture at the Academy Awards later this month.

In this week's episode, we delve into all the stories that had the nerve to develop even in our absence. And speaking of things that are developing, not sure if you heard, but BEYONCÉ AND JAY-Z ARE HAVING TWINS, Y'ALL! See you next week!