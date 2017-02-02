© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Five Things: Judi Jennings On Feminism, Walking, And Temple Elephants

By Tara Anderson
Published February 2, 2017 at 1:00 PM EST
Elephant blessing Judi Jennings
Submitted
/

For this week's edition of Five Things, I talked with Judi Jennings, an activist, writer and former executive director of the Kentucky Foundation for Women. She officially "retired" in 2014 but finds herself busier than ever.

One of Jennings’ five things was a photo of herself as a child with her mother, who she credits with being her first feminist role model.

Listen to the excerpt in the player above, and subscribe to Five Things wherever you get your podcasts. 

[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/305745061" params="auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&visual=true" width="100%" height="450" iframe="true" /]

