Five Things: Kevlen Goodner On Malcolm X, Star Wars, And Fab 5 Freddy

This week's guest on Five Things is artist Kevlen Goodner -- his online nickname is The Illest Strator (see what he did there?) because his primary work these days is in illustration, and he says his aesthetic owes a lot to hip-hop culture.

He grew up in Louisville -- Okolona, to be exact -- and after a short stint in the music business, he spent time working various jobs, including private security, owning a clothing store, and as a Nation of Islam prison chaplain.

He's got a fascinating list of objects, which includes his favorite movies and the book that he considers his spiritual guidance.

Listen to the excerpt in the player above, and subscribe to Five Things wherever you get your podcasts.

