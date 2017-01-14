© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Lawmakers Take A Break

By Ryland Barton
Published January 14, 2017 at 12:00 PM EST
Frankfort Kentucky Capitol

State lawmakers were on a break this week after approving a handful of major conservative polices over last weekend.

Effects of the new abortion restrictions, union regulations and an overhaul of University of Louisville’s trustee board began to take shape. Plus, Gov. Matt Bevin released an investigation alleging corruption in previous Gov. Steve Beshear’s administration.

Capitol reporter Ryland Barton has more in this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

Keep up with our coverage of the 2017 session here.

Kentucky Politics Distilled
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
