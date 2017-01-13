© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Conflicts, Media And The First 100 Days: A Conversation With A Trump Supporter

By Jacob Ryan
Published January 13, 2017 at 8:42 PM EST
Jake-2

When election night waned into the early morning hours last November, Jeffrey Klusmeier joined a few dozen Trump supporters at a Fern Creek bar to cheer on their candidate.

He's the chairman of the local group Young Professionals for Trump.

And he's been paying close attention to Trump as Inauguration Day approaches -- to the controversy surrounding Trump's perceived conflicts of interest, to the news outlets being attacked by the president-elect and to the people he's lining up to fill powerful cabinet positions.

We checked in with Klusmeier to get his thoughts on these issues and get an idea of what he'll be watching for in Trump's first 100 days as president.

Click the player above to hear our conversation.

Tags
News Jeffrey Klusmeierdonald trump
Jacob Ryan
Jacob Ryan joined LPM in 2014. Ryan is originally from Eddyville, Kentucky. Email Jacob at jryan@lpm.org.
