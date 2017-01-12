© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Five Things: Kathleen Driskell On Death And Mothering

By Tara Anderson
Published January 12, 2017 at 11:00 AM EST
Kathleen Driskell
Courtesy Spalding University
/
Not many people would choose to live next door to a cemetery, but writer Kathleen Driskell has never minded it. In fact, she's drawn inspiration for a book of poetry from the histories in the gravestones that she can see from her bedroom window.

Driskell is a poet and a writing teacher at Spalding University in Louisville, where she serves as Associate Program Director of the MFA in Creative Writing. On this week's edition of Five Things, she talked with me about different kinds of grave markers -- both extravagant and modest -- about a gift from her father that went all wrong, and about her start in poetry performance as a kindergartner.

Listen to an excerpt in the player above.

You can subscribe to Five Things wherever you get your podcasts, and never miss an episode.

