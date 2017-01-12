Demolition Begins On Subject Of Controversial Preservation Fight

The rumble of heavy equipment can be a troublesome sound for preservationists in and around the Highlands.

It's a neighborhood stocked with historic homes and structures, one of which was the subject of a controversial Metro Council decision late last year.

Now, the more than century old house on Tremont Drive is being demolished this week.

Preservationists petitioned to save the home last year after the property owners filed for a demolition permit. The owners, who initially wanted to restore the structure, said such a plan would be too costly.

After a Landmarks Commission seemed to have saved the house from the wrecking crew, the Metro Council overturned the ruling and paved the way for the house to be demolished.

"History just doesn't mean much to a lot of folks," said Ted Stone, one of those preservationists who fought to save the house.

He watched the demolition crew tear into the Tremont Drive house from his own front door. He's lived across the street from the structure for nearly two decades.

Stone sees the move from the council as bad precedent that threatens the role of the Landmarks Commission. He worries that if this house on Tremont Drive can be demolished, what's next?

