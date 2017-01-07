© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Republicans Assume Control Of The General Assembly

By Ryland Barton
Published January 7, 2017 at 12:00 PM EST
ky gop election
Kentucky's new Republican leadership celebrating their Election Day victory in 2016.

The Kentucky General Assembly was back in session this week and for the first time, Republicans were in charge of the House, Senate and the governor’s office.

The party rushed to approve policies long blocked by Democrats in the legislature, including substantial bills dealing with abortion, labor unions and the University of Louisville’s governance.

Here's a rundown of the week’s events on this edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

Suggested reading:

(Caption: Kentucky's new Republican leadership celebrating their Election Day victory last year, via J. Tyler Franklin/WFPL News)

Tags
News 2017 sessionKentucky General Assembly
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton
Related Content