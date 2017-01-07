Kentucky Politics Distilled: Republicans Assume Control Of The General Assembly
The Kentucky General Assembly was back in session this week and for the first time, Republicans were in charge of the House, Senate and the governor’s office.
The party rushed to approve policies long blocked by Democrats in the legislature, including substantial bills dealing with abortion, labor unions and the University of Louisville’s governance.
Here's a rundown of the week’s events on this edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.
(Caption: Kentucky's new Republican leadership celebrating their Election Day victory last year, via J. Tyler Franklin/WFPL News)