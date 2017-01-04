Listen To One Louisvillian's Unforgettable Story Of Redemption

R.G. Williams steers a city bus through Louisville's streets with ease.

His confidence behind the wheel comes from more than 15 years of experience working with the city's transit authority.

Williams started working as a driver and is now a supervisor.

But his history with TARC stretches back to his youth, when he was a regular passenger. From his home in West Louisville, Williams would take the bus to school, to the mall and to visit friends.

But a trip he took one fall day in 1990 was anything but usual. And it served to frame the rest of his life.

And check out photos of Williams below.