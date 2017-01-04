© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Listen To One Louisvillian's Unforgettable Story Of Redemption

By Jacob Ryan, R.G. Dunlop
Published January 4, 2017 at 11:00 AM EST
20161220_TARC_7

R.G. Williams steers a city bus through Louisville's streets with ease.

His confidence behind the wheel comes from more than 15 years of experience working with the city's transit authority.

Williams started working as a driver and is now a supervisor.

But his history with TARC stretches back to his youth, when he was a regular passenger. From his home in West Louisville, Williams would take the bus to school, to the mall and to visit friends.

But a trip he took one fall day in 1990 was anything but usual. And it served to frame the rest of his life.

Listen to this unforgettable story in the player above. And check out photos of Williams below.

Tags
News tarc
Jacob Ryan
Jacob Ryan joined LPM in 2014. Ryan is originally from Eddyville, Kentucky. Email Jacob at jryan@lpm.org.
See stories by Jacob Ryan
Related Content