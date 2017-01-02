© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Louisvillians At Risk Of Losing Utility Services Can Now Apply For Help

By Jacob Ryan
Published January 2, 2017 at 5:00 PM EST
Light_bulb
Wikimedia Commons
/

Some Louisville residents at risk of being disconnected from utility services due to financial hardship can now apply for aid through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program – or LIHEAP.

The program provides funding directly to utility companies for qualifying residents living at or below 130 percent of the poverty line. A family of four must earn less than $2,600 in gross monthly income to qualify.

Applicants must also have received a disconnection notice from their utility provider or be within four days of running out of fuel oil, propane, kerosene, wood or coal.

Funds will be distributed through March 31 or until they’re gone.

In fiscal year 2015, officials distributed nearly $4.2 million in LIHEAP assistance funds in Louisville.

Residents wishing to set up an appointment may do so through a toll free service now available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 502-991-8391.

Tags
News LIHEAPhousing
Jacob Ryan
Jacob Ryan joined LPM in 2014. Ryan is originally from Eddyville, Kentucky. Email Jacob at jryan@lpm.org.
See stories by Jacob Ryan
Related Content