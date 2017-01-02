Louisvillians At Risk Of Losing Utility Services Can Now Apply For Help

Some Louisville residents at risk of being disconnected from utility services due to financial hardship can now apply for aid through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program – or LIHEAP.

The program provides funding directly to utility companies for qualifying residents living at or below 130 percent of the poverty line. A family of four must earn less than $2,600 in gross monthly income to qualify.

Applicants must also have received a disconnection notice from their utility provider or be within four days of running out of fuel oil, propane, kerosene, wood or coal.

Funds will be distributed through March 31 or until they’re gone.

In fiscal year 2015, officials distributed nearly $4.2 million in LIHEAP assistance funds in Louisville.

Residents wishing to set up an appointment may do so through a toll free service now available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 502-991-8391.