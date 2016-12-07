House Republicans Announce New Committee Chairs For General Assembly

A new crop of committee chairs will wield gavels in the state House of Representatives starting Jan. 3, when Republicans assume control of the chamber for the first time in 95 years.

Standing committees are the first line of review for bills being considered by the General Assembly; legislation must pass out of a committee before going to a floor vote.

Chairs of standing committees are appointed by the House Speaker and have wide discretion in deciding which bills get heard by committees. They also moderate discussions between lawmakers and advocates who testify for or against legislation.

Incoming House Speaker Jeff Hoover said the new group is made up of experienced policymakers, even if they haven’t led the charge before.

“We picked those that we thought were ready, were capable and ready to go to work and spend the time and make the commitment necessary and we’re excited about the team we have in place,” Hoover said.

Only one newly appointed chair has held the position before — Rep. Jim Gooch, who presided over the Democratic-led House’s Natural Resources committee until he switched his party affiliation to Republican last year. Gooch will chair the committee again.

Rep. Jerry Miller of Louisville is the only of the 17 new chairs of standing committees to hail from Kentucky’s largest cities. Urban and Tea Party-leaning Northern Kentucky is well represented in the new class as well as rural Western and South Central Kentucky.

Miller will chair the State Government committee, which would hear legislation dealing with the state’s ailing pension systems.

Rep. Steven Rudy of Paducah will chair the Appropriations and Revenue committee, which writes the House’s version of the budget bill every two years.

Rep. Addia Wuchner of Florence will head up the Health and Family Services committee, which will likely hear anti-abortion legislation.

Rep.-elect Jason Nemes of Louisville will be the only freshman lawmaker to head up one of the panels, leading the budget review subcommittee for Justice, Public Safety and Judiciary. Nemes previously directed the Administrative Office of the Courts and was chief of staff for the Kentucky Supreme Court.

The House will also feature a new committee on Small Business and Information Technology that Hoover said will focus on economic development issues.

“We don’t think in recent years that’s always been the case, we really want to do that for small business owners around the state,” Hoover said.

Here’s the full list of 2017-2018 committee chairs.

Standing Committees:





Agriculture: Richard Heath, Mayfield

Richard Heath, Mayfield Appropriations & Revenue: Steven Rudy, Paducah

Steven Rudy, Paducah Banking & Insurance: Bart Rowland, Tompkinsville

Bart Rowland, Tompkinsville Economic Development & Workforce Investment: Jim DeCesare, Bowling Green

Jim DeCesare, Bowling Green Education: John Carney, Campbellsville

John Carney, Campbellsville Elections, Constitutional Amendments & Intergovernmental Affairs: Kenny Imes, Murray

Kenny Imes, Murray Enrollment: Donna Mayfield, Winchester

Donna Mayfield, Winchester Heath & Family Services: Addia Wuchner, Florence

Addia Wuchner, Florence Judiciary: Joe Fischer, Ft. Thomas

Joe Fischer, Ft. Thomas Licensing, Occupations & Administrative Regulations: Adam Koenig, Erlanger

Adam Koenig, Erlanger Local Government: Michael Lee Meredith, Brownsville

Michael Lee Meredith, Brownsville Natural Resources & Energy: Jim Gooch, Providence

Jim Gooch, Providence Small Business & Information Technology: Diane St. Onge, Lakeside Park

Diane St. Onge, Lakeside Park State Government: Jerry T. Miller, Eastwood

Jerry T. Miller, Eastwood Tourism & Outdoor Recreation: Tommy Turner, Somerset

Tommy Turner, Somerset Transportation: Marie Rader, Mckee

Marie Rader, Mckee Veterans, Military Affairs & Public Protection: Tim Moore, Elizabethtown

Budget Review Sub Committees:





Economy, Public Protection, Tourism & Energy: Jill York, Grayson

Jill York, Grayson Personnel, Public Retirement & Finance: Brian Linder, Dry Ridge

Brian Linder, Dry Ridge General Government (Including Coal Severance): Suzanne Miles, Owensboro

Suzanne Miles, Owensboro Justice, Public Safety & Judiciary: Jason Nemes, Louisville

Jason Nemes, Louisville Primary/Secondary Education & Workforce Development: Regina Bunch, Williamsburg

Regina Bunch, Williamsburg PostSecondary Education: James Tipton, Taylorsville

James Tipton, Taylorsville Transportation: Sal Santoro, Florence

Sal Santoro, Florence Health & Family Services: Russell Webber, Shepherdsville

Statutory Committees:





Administrative Regulation Review: Ken Upchurch, Monticello

Ken Upchurch, Monticello Government Contract Review: Stan Lee, Lexington

Stan Lee, Lexington Program Review & Investigations: Lynn Bechler, Marion

Lynn Bechler, Marion Capital Planning Advisory Board: Daniel Elliott, Danville

Daniel Elliott, Danville Capital Projects & Bond Oversight: Phil Moffett, Louisville

Phil Moffett, Louisville Public Pension Oversight: Brian Linder, Dry Ridge

Brian Linder, Dry Ridge Tobacco Settlement Oversight: Myron Dossett, Pembroke

Myron Dossett, Pembroke Education Assessment & Accountability Review: Daniel Elliott, Danville

Daniel Elliott, Danville Medicaid Oversight & Advisory: Kim Moser, Taylor Mill

Special Committees & Task Forces

