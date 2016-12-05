© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Author Colson Whitehead On 'The Underground Railroad'

By Staff
Published December 5, 2016 at 11:00 AM EST
Colson Whitehead recently discussed his Pulitzer prize-winning novel, “The Underground Railroad,” during at visit to the University of Louisville Kentucky Author Forum.

In the book, Whitehead chronicles a slave’s journey as she attempts to escape slavery in the antebellum South. Whitehead discussed his book -- which also won a National Book Award and was a No. 1 New York Times bestseller -- with Buzzfeed’s Isaac Fitzgerald Dec. 5, 2016.

Fitzgerald, an editor for Buzzfeed Books and co-author for “Pen & Ink: Tattoos and the Stories Behind Them” and “Knives & Ink: Chefs and the Stories Behind Their Tattoos (with Recipes)," interviewed Whitehead.

The full Kentucky Author Forum interview’s audio can be streamed in the attached player.

