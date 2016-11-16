On The Guestlist: mewithoutYou's Aaron Weiss And Man Man's Honus Honus

Subscribe to The Guestlist podcast.

This week on The Guestlist, we've got two enigmatic and energetic frontmen who got their start in Philly. Aaron Weiss of mewithoutYou discusses the process of moving forward after losing his father. Ryan Kattner, aka Honus Honus of Man Man, talks about reluctantly releasing his very first solo album.

Aaron Weiss on heading out for tour a few days after his father's passing: "I was just going through the motions. It was just a matter of one foot in front of the other. One more song. One more night. It was really a labor to just get through every detail of the day. Just thinking, 'Let's get through this one. Let's get back home. We can survive this, and I'll kind of process it.'"

Ryan Kattner on the difficulty of using his stage name for his solo album: "Let me tell you, I did not want to call it Honus Honus. Try telling people the name of your band. 'Oh, it's...Honus Honus.' And they're like, 'What what?!' 'You know, it was my name in my band Man Man.' And they're like, 'Mad Man?!'"