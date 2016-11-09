© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Chris Kolb Beats School Board Chairman David Jones Jr.

By Jacob Ryan
Published November 9, 2016 at 4:13 AM EST
chris-kolb-bio-pic-v1-300x300
Chris Kolb for School Board
/
Chris Kolb

The head of the Jefferson County Board of Education was defeated in his bid for reelection Tuesday night.

David Jones Jr. lost the nonpartisan race to challenger Chris Kolb by 4 percent.

Kolb will represent District 2 on the school board, which includes the Clifton, Crescent Hill and Highlands neighborhoods.

Kolb is a Spalding University professor who lost a bid for Metro Council earlier this year. He did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.

In an emailed statement, Jones congratulated Kolb on the win.

"It is an important job, and I wish him the best," Jones said. "As education is my passion, I will continue to work on behalf of JCPS' improvement through philanthropy and other channels."

In District 7, incumbent Chris Brady defeated challenger Fritz Hollenbach amid heavy outside spending on the race.

And Benjamin Gies will replace outgoing board member Chuck Haddaway, who opted to not seek reelection.

Jacob Ryan
Jacob Ryan joined LPM in 2014. Ryan is originally from Eddyville, Kentucky. Email Jacob at jryan@lpm.org.
See stories by Jacob Ryan
