On The Guestlist: Jimmy Eat World And Twin Limb

Subscribe to The Guestlist podcast.

This week on The Guestlist, we've got some gangbusters live performances. Yes, I said gangbusters.

Jimmy Eat World recently stopped by the studio to record a four-song acoustic set. They played some material from their latest album, "Integrity Blues," as well as a couple of classics. Not gonna lie – it made me a little giddy.

Louisville's own Twin Limb just celebrated the release of their debut LP, "Haplo." The arrangements on the record are intricate, heavily-layered, and evocative. A lesser band wouldn't be able to recreate those soundscapes with only three people. That's not a problem for Twin Limb, which you can hear during their live session.