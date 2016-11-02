© 2022 Louisville Public Media

On The Guestlist: Jimmy Eat World And Twin Limb

By Sean Cannon
Published November 2, 2016 at 6:13 PM EDT
Illustration by Sean Cannon
This week on The Guestlist, we've got some gangbusters live performances. Yes, I said gangbusters.

Jimmy Eat World recently stopped by the studio to record a four-song acoustic set. They played some material from their latest album, "Integrity Blues," as well as a couple of classics. Not gonna lie – it made me a little giddy.

Louisville's own Twin Limb just celebrated the release of their debut LP, "Haplo." The arrangements on the record are intricate, heavily-layered, and evocative. A lesser band wouldn't be able to recreate those soundscapes with only three people. That's not a problem for Twin Limb, which you can hear during their live session.

jmmy eat worldtwin limb
