Five Things: Tori Murden McClure On Snow Boots, Kindergarten And Muhammad Ali

This week on Five Things, the new podcast from 89.3 WFPL and Louisville Public Media, I'm talking with Tori Murden McClure, the president of Spalding University. In Louisville, she may be best known for being the first woman to row alone across the Atlantic Ocean, a feat she wrote about in her book “A Pearl in the Storm.” She was also the first woman to ski to the South Pole.

We spoke in her office at Spalding, where she was surrounded by memorabilia of her life and adventures. She has her diploma from Harvard Divinity School, along with her diploma from kindergarten.

She's got mountaineering equipment, including a compass and sturdy white snow boots. There's a model of her rowboat, the American Pearl, and there are pictures of her with Muhammad Ali, with whom she helped to open the Muhammad Ali Center.

In this excerpt, she talks with me about one of her five things, which she acquired in Kenya. The new episode of Five Things is available today, wherever you get your podcasts.

Or listen here:

