Sebastian Junger On PTSD And Loss Of Community

By Staff
Published September 21, 2016 at 12:00 PM EDT
sebastian junger
Tim Hetherington
/

In “Tribe: On Homecoming and Belonging,” Sebastian Junger posits that combat veterans may experience Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder from a loss of community. Junger explores the psychological, historical and anthropological impact tribal society has on people, urging human’s regain that tribal connection to maintain the psyche.

Junger -- a No. 1 New York Times Bestselling author for “Tribe,” “The Perfect Storm,” Fire,” “A Death in Belmont” and “War” -- visited Kentucky as a guest for the University of Louisville’s Kentucky Author Forum on Sept. 21, 2016.

Junger was interviewed by Joe Klein, TIME’s political columnist and an author of seven books.

The full Kentucky Author Forum interview’s audio can be streamed in the attached player.

