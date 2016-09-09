WFPL News Special: The State Of State Politics

Republicans are riding a wave of electoral success in Kentucky. At stake this year: control of the state House, the last legislative body in the South still run by Democrats.

During a live news special on Friday, we talked state politics and the state of the races in the commonwealth with Kentucky Public Radio's Capital Bureau Chief Ryland Barton, political analyst and former GOP campaign director Scott Jennings, and Erik Jarboe, executive director of the New Kentucky Project.

Democrats have 53 seats in the House, and Republicans have 47. If Republicans net four more state House seats this fall, they would control the entire legislative process in Frankfort.

Jennings said Kentucky Republicans feel confident in their ability to flip the house.

"I think Republicans feel very good about their chances, given that they have given themselves a chance to compete in so many more districts," Jennings said. "This time around, I think Republicans have fielded candidates in, I think, 94 out of the 100 districts. That's a very high number."

Jarboe said turnout would be key for Democrats in November.

"I think it's going to be very important for the Democrats to be able to engage people and make sure that they have motivation and turn out and vote," he said. "If there's low turnout, then it's going to be very difficult for them to hold the House."

Meanwhile, a sleepy Kentucky U.S. Senate race continues on as Democratic candidate Jim Gray fights to be competitive and incumbent Rand Paul lays low, enjoying the Republican surge in the state.