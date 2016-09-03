© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

LISTEN: Immigrants Describe What Citizenship Means To Them

By Jacob Ryan
Published September 3, 2016 at 2:00 PM EDT
20160902_132522

Nearly 150 people from 45 different countries became United States citizens Friday afternoon.

They gathered for the annual mass naturalization ceremony at the Muhammad Ali Center. U.S. District Judge David J. Hale led the swearing in process.

As the newly minted citizens lowered their right hands, some had tears in their eyes. Others shared high-fives with friends.

For many, the process of becoming a U.S. citizen took years -- for some, decades. Despite the struggle that comes with navigating a new country, a new culture and a new language, many considered their new status as American citizens well worth the effort.

WFPL asked several people what U.S. citizenship means to them, here's what we heard.

20160902_141240
Wilder Portal

"For people who want to be successful, this is the right country," said Wilder Portal, from Peru.

20160902_142343
Barbaro Alvarez (second from left) with his family.

"Citizenship means to me freedom that we don't have in our country, the stuff we can work for that we don't have in our country, the liberty that we have to go everywhere that we don't have in our country," said Barbaro Alvarez, from Cuba.

20160902_142600
Alice Kordahdoe

"It means so much to me. It means the world to me. I'm so happy and proud to be a citizen," said Alice Kordahdoe, from Liberia.

20160902_142931
Ziyad Ribariby

"It's a great day today to become a United States citizen. It is the future. It is my dream, and I got it today."

Tags
News immigration
Jacob Ryan
Jacob Ryan joined LPM in 2014. Ryan is originally from Eddyville, Kentucky. Email Jacob at jryan@lpm.org.
See stories by Jacob Ryan
Related Content