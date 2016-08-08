Jefferson County Public Schools Start Back This Week

This week, some 100,000 students will head back to school.

The Jefferson County Public School district will resume classes on Wednesday. About 6,300 district teachers will report on Monday.

With the first day of school comes a herd of about 900 school buses on city streets as early as 6 a.m.

Buses transport nearly 70,000 students to and from the district's 153 schools. During last school year, students spent an average of 28 minutes on the bus, according to a district spokeswoman.

The district's longtime transportation manager retired earlier this summer. Rick Caple had led the district's transportation department for 16 years. He'll be replaced by Randy Frantz, a former logistics manager at GE Appliance Park.

JCPS Superintendent Donna Hargens said the district's bus fleet is one of the nation's most "robust and utilized."

“Randy’s experience will be invaluable as we undertake the incredible responsibility of safely transporting thousands of children to school each day," she said.

Students and families can find information about bus stops and pickup times on the district's website.

The district is also opening a hotline (502-485-7433) on Sunday to answer transportation-related questions during the first week of school.

Families are encouraged to ensure their student is registered, has needed supplies and is prepared if their school enforces any dress code policy. District officials also stress the need to complete emergency contact forms and update school staff about any health-related issues, including medication.

Here is more information about health requirements and resources.

Information about school meals and nutrition can be found here.

The district also offers an array of programs for before and after school hours. That information can be found here.

You can find a calendar for the 2016-2017 school year here.

Most district elementary schools start classes at 9:05 a.m. and dismiss at 3:45 p.m. Most middle and high schools start at 7:40 a.m. and dismiss at 2:20 p.m.