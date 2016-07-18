Brady Seeks Re-Election To JCPS Board

Chris Brady is seeking another term on the Jefferson County Board of Education.

Brady officially filed for re-election Monday morning. He's the third person to file for the District 7 seat, along with S. Scott Majors and James A. Sexton.

The district encompasses southwest Jefferson County and includes Fern Creek and Jeffersontown high schools.

Brady's first term as school board member began in 2012. He's a medical technology trainer for Norton Healthcare, specializing in the EPIC electronic medical record system, according to the school district website.

In an email announcing his re-election campaign, Brady touted recent improvements in the district's graduation and drop out rates. He also acknowledged that the district is facing challenges, like high poverty rates, a growing population of foreign born students and the need to improve communication from district administration.

"If you have proper communication, you're going to be able to build trust," he said.

Sexton, a retired teacher and former principal at Jeffersontown and Eastern high schools, said he's seeking the District 7 seat to help improve school safety and push back against tax increases.

"I don't like to see new taxes added to the many, many residents in Jefferson County who don't have students," he said.

Majors could not be reached for comment.

The deadline to file for election to the Jefferson County Board of Education is August 9.

Two other seats on the seven member school board will also be up for election this November. They are District 2, occupied by board chair David Jones Jr., and District 4, occupied by Chuck Haddaway.

Neither Jones or Haddaway have yet to file for the election.

School board members are non-partisan.