89.3 WFPL News
News

Thousands Lined Louisville Streets For Ali Procession

By Jacob Ryan
Published June 10, 2016 at 10:00 PM EDT
ali procession

Thousands of people crowded the streets of Louisville on Friday to pay their final respects to boxing legend Muhammad Ali. He died last week at age 74.

A hearse carried Ali's body, followed by nearly a dozen black Cadillacs carrying his family and close friends on a nearly 20-mile procession through Louisville’s West End before stopping at Cave Hill Cemetery, where he will be buried.

ali car1
"The Greatest" rolls down Louisville's 9th Street. Crowd chants "Ali, Ali."

ali processsion
Michael Holt (left) and Robert Rose wait for the procession in a shady spot along Ninth Street.

“He was the greatest to me, and I love him, man, with all my heart," Michael Holt said.

ali procession kids
A group of kids from "Children R First" wait for the procession outside the Louisville Urban League on West Broadway.

ali procession
Xavier Presley, 60, from Miami, says Ali inspired his own stance on Vietnam.

ali procession dc
Victor Frazer (left), Tiger Francis (center) and Adeyani Ruffstarr (right) came from D.C. to pay respects to Ali.

"I know wherever he goes he’s going to fight negativity, he’s going to fight everything that’s been negative on this earth, and he’s going to be that strong spirit that’s going to take all that negativity and fight it off," said Adeyemi Ruffstar of Washington, D.C.

ali procession 9th street
Mourners lined the 9th Street divide in Louisville waiting on the Ali procession.

The procession began on Bardstown Road and headed down the Watterson Expressway to Interstate 65. It then drove south on Ninth Street to Muhammad Ali Boulevard, eventually passing Ali’s boyhood home on Grand Avenue before turning onto Broadway and on to Cave Hill Cemetery.

News muhammad ali
Jacob Ryan
Jacob Ryan joined LPM in 2014. Ryan is originally from Eddyville, Kentucky. Email Jacob at jryan@lpm.org.
See stories by Jacob Ryan
