It's an all-Juicy-Fruit episode of Strange Fruit, where we tackle some topics that have been in the news, on the timelines, and on everyone's minds.

Joining us in the studio are attorney Joe Dunman and PR guru Walter Walker. We start off talking race and racism in the national conversation about the child who fell into the gorilla exhibit at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Then we bring you the story of Black Lives Matter activist Jasmine Richards, who recently became the first black person in U.S. History to be convicted of lynching (we didn't get it either - it was a good week to have a lawyer in the room!).

And we close out the show with reactions to a new Angel Soft commercial where people who were raised by single moms wish their mothers a happy Father's Day. They mention things like how their moms taught them to fight, and knew how to fix the car. So we wondered, is there a difference between mothering and fathering? Are they antiquated concepts? Is parenting just parenting?