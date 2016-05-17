LISTEN: Here's Why Some Louisville Residents Voted

Thousands of residents across Kentucky cast votes in Tuesday's primary election. But thousands more won't be participating.

The Secretary of State's office predicted about 20 percent of the state's some 3.2 million voters would take part in Tuesday's election. That turned out to be on target.

Some of those residents say voting is a right; others call it a responsibility.

Listen to the audio in the player above.

"I was brought up that way. My father was a military man and he never, ever, ever missed an opportunity to vote and I think that was instilled in me that that was a sacred obligation and a privilege," said Kathleen Geile, who cast her vote in the Highlands.

"A lot of us feel like our hands are tied when it comes to the candidates that are on the table, but at the end of the day, I want to do my part to make sure that who I don't want in the office — they have less chance of getting in. So I could sit by and be passive or I could come out and put in my vote today, which is what I did," said Joslin Britt.

"It's very important, and it's our right and if we didn't have that opportunity to vote people would be up in arms. This gives us a voice," said Alice Crawford.

"This election is very important. I'm here as a voice for veterans," said Diana Martin.