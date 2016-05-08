© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

What's The One Thing You Can't Live Without At Derby?

By Jacob Ryan
Published May 8, 2016 at 1:11 AM EDT
Derby 142
Matthew Pardue
/

Thousands of people packed into Churchill Downs Saturday for the 142nd Kentucky Derby.

Many in attendance knew preparation is key to fully enjoy a day at the track.

To get an idea of what someone needs to bring, we asked people from Millionaires Row to the Paddock: What is that one item you cannot leave home without before heading to Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby?

20160507_140624
Maddie Dubois (left) and Emily Grzeskowiak

"You're off if you're not wearing a hat," said Emily Grzeskowiak.

20160507_140900
Dereck Cooper (left) and Pauline Ford

"The ticket," said Dereck Cooper.

20160507_141246
Bob Kakos (right) and friend

"A new Derby shirt. It hasn't done me any good, except I get a collection of Derby shirts. It's just a superstition," said Bob Kakos.

20160507_141125
Lou Fisher

"Myself," said Lou Fisher.

20160507_142408
Brenda (left) and Carlee Robinson

"You've got to bring your phone," said Carlee Robinson.

20160507_142934
Brian Zydowdicz

"Betting money," said Brian Zydowdicz.

20160507_130008
Ahmad Rahman

"Something pink, like the pink jacket. I got to go colorful, got to look right," said Ahmad Rahman.

Tags
News kentucky derby
Jacob Ryan
Jacob Ryan joined LPM in 2014. Ryan is originally from Eddyville, Kentucky. Email Jacob at jryan@lpm.org.
See stories by Jacob Ryan
Related Content