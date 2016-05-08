What's The One Thing You Can't Live Without At Derby?
Thousands of people packed into Churchill Downs Saturday for the 142nd Kentucky Derby.
Many in attendance knew preparation is key to fully enjoy a day at the track.
To get an idea of what someone needs to bring, we asked people from Millionaires Row to the Paddock: What is that one item you cannot leave home without before heading to Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby?
"You're off if you're not wearing a hat," said Emily Grzeskowiak.
"The ticket," said Dereck Cooper.
"A new Derby shirt. It hasn't done me any good, except I get a collection of Derby shirts. It's just a superstition," said Bob Kakos.
"Myself," said Lou Fisher.
"You've got to bring your phone," said Carlee Robinson.
"Betting money," said Brian Zydowdicz.
"Something pink, like the pink jacket. I got to go colorful, got to look right," said Ahmad Rahman.