Strange Fruit: The Consequences Of Anti-Transgender Bathroom Laws

You've heard about them on the news, and probably read poorly-informed opinions about them on Facebook: laws designed to tell transgender people which public restrooms they can and can't use.

What will be the consequences of laws like this in the lives of trans folks? We talk about it this week, with transgender Louisvillians Katherine Waddell and James Alcantara.

And when Li'l Kim posted photos of herself looking light-skinned and blonde, who else could we turn to to help make sense of it all, but Dr. Yaba Blay? Blay is the author of (1)ne Drop: Shifting the Lens on Race, and her latest project, Pretty. Period examines colorism and skin color politics. She joined us to talk about skin bleaching as a phenomenon, and the social pressures that contribute to women - famous or otherwise - choosing to drastically alter their appearances.