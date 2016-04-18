Joe Nocera Talks NCAA Rebellion In The Land Of College Basketball

Joe Nocera, a former New York Times columnist, recently released “Indentured: The Inside Story of the Rebellion Against the NCAA.” In the book, Nocera and Ben Strauss rail the collegiate sports industry for its alleged abuse against athletes.

Nocera has won three Gerald Loeb awards, called the most most prestigious honor in business journalism. He's also won three John Hancock awards for excellent work in business journalism, and he was a 2007 Pulitzer finalist.

Nocera has written three books. One, “A Piece of the Action: How the Middle Class Joined the Money Class,” won the New York Public Library's 1995 Helen Bernstein award.

The University of Louisville’s Kentucky Author Forum hosted Nocera April 18, 2016 to discuss that book.

Nocera was interviewed by Buzz Bissinger, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author of “Friday Night Lights.” Bissinger owns multiple awards, including the Livingston award for outstanding journalists under 35 and the American Bar Association Silver Gavel award for educating the public about America’s legal system.

The full Kentucky Author Forum interview’s audio can be streamed in the attached player.