Donald Trump Is Coming Back To Louisville

The frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination and controversy magnet Donald Trump is due back in Louisville next month.

He's scheduled to join Kentucky Sens. Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell, Gov. Matt Bevin and Indiana Gov. Mike Pence at the annual meeting of the National Rifle Association.

The meeting is set for May 19 through May 22 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. Trump is scheduled to speak on Friday, May 20, according to a tweet from the NRA.

Trump's previous visit to Louisville earlier this year for a campaign rally sparked protests and led to several alleged assaults. Three people who attended the rally have since filed a lawsuit against the business mogul, alleging he incited and encouraged violence.

Louisville Metro Council president David Yates, a Democrat from District 26, said public safety at the upcoming event will be a top priority.

"We are strong proponents of free speech," he said. "We'll make sure we can keep the forums as safe as we can for our constituents."

Mary Ellen Wiederwohl, the chief of the city's economic development department, declined to offer an opinion on the announcement of Trump coming back to Louisville. Wiederwohl said her department is not involved in attracting conventions to the city.

"We bring jobs," she said.

A spokesperson for the Louisville Convention and Visitors Bureau did not immediately return a request for comment, nor did a spokesman for Mayor Greg Fischer.