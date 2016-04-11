Here's How To Nominate Someone For Kentucky Teacher Of The Year
The Kentucky Department of Education is now accepting nominations for the 2017 Kentucky Teacher of the Year awards.
Any teacher at a public school in the state with at least three years of experience is eligible.
The nomination period closes on May 15. You can submit nominations online.
Up to 24 teachers from across the state will be honored in September. One will be selected as the Teacher of the Year and receive a $10,000 cash award and sabbatical opportunity.
The state's Teacher of the Year will represent Kentucky in the National Teacher of the Year competition.
Other honorees will receive cash awards up to $3,000, according to a news release from the Kentucky Department of Education.
Here's a list of past Teacher of the Year winners dating to 1996:
- Ashley Lamb-Sinclair, North Oldham Elementary, Oldham County
- Sarah Reed, Field Elementary, Jefferson County
- Holly Bloodworth, Murray Elementary
- Kristal Doolin, Corbin Middle School
- Kimberly Shearer, Boone County High School
- Erika Webb, East Jessamine High School
- Butch Hamm, Larry A. Ryle High School
- Karen Gill, Henry Clay High School
- Chandra Emerson, South Oldham High School
- Susie Burkhardt, Southside Elementary, Shelby County
- Jeffrey Wright, Louisville Male High School
- Billie Travis, Royal Spring Middle School
- Patti Rowland, Hogsett Elementary
- Patrice McCrary, Cumberland Trace Elementary
- Stephen Lin (Retired)
- Harriet Jo Biehle, Worthington Elementary
- Mardi Montgomery, Boyle County High School
- Janice James, Jefferson County Public Schools
- Susan Stucker
- Rosalind Hurley Richards, Fayette County Schools
- Mary Elizabeth Dunn, Shelby East Middle School