Lawsuit Over Bevin College Cuts Could Come Monday

By Associated Press
Published April 8, 2016 at 8:55 PM EDT
bevin
J. Tyler Franklin
/

A spokesman for Andy Beshear says the Democratic Attorney General will not file a lawsuit against Republican Gov. Matt Bevin before Monday.
Last week, Bevin ordered midyear budget cuts of 4.5 percent at all colleges and universities. That means those institutions will have $41 million less to spend than the legislature intended. Beshear says Bevin's action is illegal. He gave the governor seven days to rescind his order or face a lawsuit. Beshear spokesman Terry Sebastian says that timeline ends at close of business Friday. College funding is a key disagreement between House and Senate leaders in crafting a two-year state budget plan. Negotiations are continuing, but Democratic House Speaker Greg Stumbo says the two sides are at an impasse.

