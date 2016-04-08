Kentucky Politics Distilled: What Went Wrong With Benefind?

A little over a month ago, Gov. Matt Bevin unveiled Benefind, a one-stop shop for entitlement benefits like food stamps, cash assistance and Medicaid. The rollout of the program has had huge problems, with thousands of people losing services and thousands more getting false notices that they had lost services.

There’s been a lot of confusion over what caused the problems and who’s to blame. In this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled, we untangle what happened.

Listen in the player above.

Suggested reading:

Fewer Kentucky Workers Able To Help With Benefind Problems

Bevin Administration Knew Of Benefind Problems Before Rollout

As Bevin Dismantles Kynect, A Bumpy Rollout For Its Replacement

Kentucky Launches New Website, Benefind, for Assistance Programs

After Bevin Scraps Kynect, Medicaid Recipients To Use ‘Benefind’