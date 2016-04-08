© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentucky Politics Distilled: What Went Wrong With Benefind?

By Ryland Barton
Published April 8, 2016 at 10:39 PM EDT
A little over a month ago, Gov. Matt Bevin unveiled Benefind, a one-stop shop for entitlement benefits like food stamps, cash assistance and Medicaid. The rollout of the program has had huge problems, with thousands of people losing services and thousands more getting false notices that they had lost services.

There’s been a lot of confusion over what caused the problems and who’s to blame. In this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled, we untangle what happened.

Listen in the player above.

Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
