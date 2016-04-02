Kentucky Politics Distilled: Budget Talks Run Aground

This week in the Kentucky General Assembly, budget negotiations ground to a halt with time running out on the legislative session.

Gov. Matt Bevin cut higher education budgets for the current fiscal year, but Attorney General Andy Beshear says he'll take Bevin to court if the governor doesn't rescind the move.

As the old song goes, "the landscape is the grandest and the politics the ... dangdest ... in Kentucky."

In the latest edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled, Capitol reporter Ryland Barton recaps what happened and looks ahead to what might be next.

