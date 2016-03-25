Lawmakers Complete Work On Bill To Speed Rape-Kit Tests

Kentucky lawmakers have completed work on a bill aimed at accelerating the testing of rape kits.

The House approved the bill without debate on Friday and sent it to Gov. Matt Bevin.

A rape kit is a collection of physical evidence from a victim.

The legislation is a response to an investigation by former state Auditor Adam Edelen, who found more than 3,000 rape kits were untested in the state police lab and in other police agencies across Kentucky.

Right now, it takes about eight months for a rape kit to be tested in Kentucky because of a lack of funding and staff. The bill aims to shorten that to 90 days by July 2018 and 60 days by 2020.