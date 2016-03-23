Diane Rehm On Loss And How To Move On

For more than 40 years, Diane Rehm has etched her name into the annals of radio history.

An NPR host and author, Rehm has earned numerous awards throughout her career. She won the George Foster Personal Peabody Award in 2010, one of the most prestigious electronic media awards, the Kiplinger Distinguished Contributions to Journalism award in 2015, awarded to people thought to have strengthened American journalism, and the National Humanities Medal, awarded for deepening America’s understanding of the humanities and presented by former U.S. president Barack Obama, in 2014.

Rehm recently released “On My Own,” a book chronicling her husband’s death and her efforts to live without him. University of Louisville’s Kentucky Author Forum hosted Rehm on March 23, 2016, to discuss that book.

Rehm was interviewed by Ann Patchett, the author of seven novels and three non-fiction books. Patchett has received multiple awards and fellowships, such as England’s Orange Prize, the PEN/Faulkner award, the Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts and the Chicago Tribune’s Heartland prize.

The full Kentucky Author Forum interview’s audio can be streamed in the attached player.