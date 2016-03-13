Speed Art Museum Reopens To Massive Crowds

After a three-year closure for renovation and expansion, the Speed Art Museum is open once again.

The museum closed in May 2013 for the $60 million project that doubled the square footage of the original building, adding a bright, contemporary three-story space that functions as part-gallery, part-concert hall.

The grand reopening took place over 30 consecutive hours this weekend and attracted thousands of people.

Crowds cycled through all-day Saturday as a vast array of artists, musicians and arts organizations performed. Congressman John Yarmuth and Gov. Matt Bevin joined Speed Museum CEO Ghislain d'Humieres to officially welcome the crowds at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

What followed was a "non-stop party" that featured musicians such as Wax Fang and the Louisville Leopard Percussionists, lectures on art, film and photography, and presentations from the city's top theater organizations. There were video installations on the exterior of the building and films playing in the new Speed Cinema.

Evan McMann is the special events coordinator for the museum.

“This event itself has all kinds of entertainment and performances and activities for pretty much anyone, anyone of all stripes," McMann said. "And we want the new Speed to be reflective of that moving forward.”

Art from across the world will be featured in the revamped museum, including areas dedicated to Kentucky art, contemporary art and a hands-on area for children and adults.

The museum will be open Tuesday through Sunday with varying hours and admission prices.