Budget Vote Looming, Kentucky Democrats Try To Seat New Members

Kentucky Democrats are trying to speed up the results of Tuesday's special House elections so the newest members can vote on a proposed state budget next week.

Democrats have 50 members and Republicans have 46. It takes 51 votes to pass a budget. Democrats won three of the four special elections on Tuesday, giving them 53 members.

The state Board of Elections is scheduled to certify the results at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. The new members can be sworn in immediately after that.

But Stumbo said the House hopes to vote on the budget at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Stumbo has asked Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, who leads the state Board of Elections, to certify the results on Friday. Grimes has yet to respond to Stumbo's request.

The state Board of Elections is made up of three Democrats, three Republicans and Grimes.