Decision Coming On Where Short-Term Rentals Can Be In Louisville

Proposed regulations saying where short-term rental units may be located in Louisville will go before a city planning committee later this week.

Late last year, the Louisville Metro Council approved a series of regulations for short-term rentals, a growing sector fostered by online services such as Airbnb.

Council members set protocols for rental registration fees, evacuation plans and capacity limitations, among others.

City planners have since been working to develop zoning policy for such short-term rental properties. The aim is to determine which zoning district the properties will be permitted, said council member Bill Hollander, a Democrat from District 9 and a cosponsor of the initial short-term rental ordinance.

Council member James Peden, a Republican who represents District 23, said some areas of Louisville -- namely, Old Louisville and the Highlands -- are ripe for establishing short-term rental units.

"You may wind up with entire streets" of such properties, he said.

The proposed zoning regulations will be presented to a committee of the city's planning commission on Thursday at 11 a.m., said Joe Haberman, the city's planning manager, during an address to a council committee working to update the city's land development code.

If the committee approves the proposal, the full planning commission will consider the regulations before sending them to a council committee. If the regulations pass that committee, the full council must issue its final approval.

A public hearing process will be held during the planning commission discussion.

The ordinance approved last year relating to short-term rentals takes effect June 1. Haberman said he's looking to have the zoning aspect solidified by then.

"We're hopeful," he said.