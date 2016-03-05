Strange Fruit: Three More Trump Protesters Tell Their Stories

Earlier this week, we spoke with Shiya Nwanguma. She described protesting at the Donald Trump rally and being pushed by Trump supporters, an incident that was captured on a video which quickly went viral.

On this week's show, we speak with three more activists who protested both outside and inside the rally. Chanelle Helm attended with the group Bereans for Mike Brown. She said Trump encouraged the crowd to remove protesters by repeatedly saying, "Get them out of here."

Henry Brousseau said he was punched in the stomach by a woman wearing a Traditionalist Workers Party T-shirt (the Traditionalist Workers Party has been classified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center).

"I've never seen such mob violence," Brousseau said.

Molly Shah was with us last week to talk about her reproductive rights hashtag #AskBevinAboutMyVag, and she also attended the Trump rally and tried to document the confrontations. Shah said she's been going to rallies and protests for about 20 years, including Ku Klux Klan rallies.

"I have never been that scared. I have never seen anything like that," she said. "It was incredibly violent and incredibly scary."

Shah also said she saw a man she identifies as Matthew Heimbach, who is listed as a white nationalist with the Southern Poverty Law Center.

"He worked the crowd for easily three hours," she said, "going individually person to person, mainly young white men and recruiting them."

She recognized him when she saw him later on the viral video of Shiya Nwanguma.