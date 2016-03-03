Bill Would Make Kentucky High School Students Pass Citizenship Test

Kentucky high school students would have to pass the same test given to people seeking U.S. citizenship in order to earn a diploma under a bill that has cleared the Senate Education Committee.

The bill would require students to answer correctly on at least 60 of the 100 questions to pass. Students could take the test as many times as necessary to pass.

Bill sponsor Republican Sen. Jared Carpenter of Berea said the bill would make sure students have the same educational foundation as people who want to become U.S. citizens.

If it passes, the testing requirement would take effect on Jan. 1. The Kentucky Department of Education would have to create the tests. Special accommodations would be required for the blind and hearing impaired.