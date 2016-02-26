© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Still Searching For Budget Details

By Ryland Barton
Published February 26, 2016 at 9:09 PM EST
Frankfort, Kentucky - State Capitol Building
Henryk Sadura
/
Frankfort, Kentucky - State Capitol Building

This week in Frankfort, legislators and others spoke at great lengths about the state budget — but with few details about how Gov. Matt Bevin's proposed cuts would be implemented.

A lawmaker clashed with the new Health and Family Services Cabinet secretary over the lack of budget specifics, and the chief justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court says the cuts will force the judicial branch to shut down for three weeks.

Also, a religious freedom bill threatens to override local anti-discrimination laws.

Here is this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled. (Listen in the audio player above.)

Suggested reading:

Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
