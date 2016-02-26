Kentucky Politics Distilled: Still Searching For Budget Details
This week in Frankfort, legislators and others spoke at great lengths about the state budget — but with few details about how Gov. Matt Bevin's proposed cuts would be implemented.
A lawmaker clashed with the new Health and Family Services Cabinet secretary over the lack of budget specifics, and the chief justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court says the cuts will force the judicial branch to shut down for three weeks.
Also, a religious freedom bill threatens to override local anti-discrimination laws.
Here is this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled. (Listen in the audio player above.)
- Bevin’s Budget Cuts Would Force 3-Week Courts Shutdown, Chief Justice Says
- State Budget Director Defends Bevin’s Proposed Cuts
- Kentucky Senate Panel OKs Bill Overriding Local Fairness Laws
- Kentucky Senate Expands Heroin Trafficking Penalties
- Kentucky Environment Cabinet Budget Cuts Unclear
- Kentucky House Committee Approves Life Insurance Lawsuit ‘Fix’
- Coal Counties Want More Severance Tax Money