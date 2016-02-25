© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Bill Aims To Spare Kentucky Teens From Felony For Sexting

By Associated Press
Published February 25, 2016 at 5:49 PM EST
capitol
Kentucky state Capitol

Teenagers caught sending nude photographs of themselves or their friends via cell phones or online would be spared a felony offense under a bill advancing in the Kentucky General Assembly.

The measure dealing with so-called sexting cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

The bill applies to people under age 18. The proposal calls for a violation punishable by fines for a first offense. Subsequent offenses would be a misdemeanor that could lead to fines and time in juvenile detention.

Sen. Joe Bowen, the bill's lead sponsor, says prosecutors currently confronted by teen sexting cases have the option of filing felony charges or nothing. And convictions could result in registry as a sex offender.

Bowen says his bill aims to punish young offenders without saddling them with a felony.

Tags
News kentucky general assembly2016 sessionKentucky General Assembly
Related Content