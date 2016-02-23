E.J. Dionne On 'Why The Right Went Wrong' In American Politics

For decades, E.J. Dionne has been one of the most prominent journalists and left-leaning political commentators in the U.S.

The Washington Post columnist and senior fellow at the Brookings Institution is known not only for his sharp defenses of liberalism, but also for a deep curiosity about the other side of the political aisle.

In his latest book, “Why the Right Went Wrong: Conservatism from Goldwater to the Tea Party and Beyond," Dionne argues that ever since Barry Goldwater in the early 1960s, conservative politicians have had to make promises while campaigning that they could never keep in office.

He spoke with James Fallows, a national correspondent for The Atlantic, at the University of Louisville Kentucky Author Forum on Feb. 23, 2016.

The full Kentucky Author Forum interview’s audio can be streamed in the attached player.