Strange Fruit: What Is A FoodPort, And What Will It Do For West Louisville?

The West Louisville FoodPort is proposed for 30th and Market streets in West Louisville. And with recent controversies surrounding proposed developments in those neighborhoods, the FoodPort has raised questions from the community about what exactly it is.

This week, we talk to two of the people working on making the West Louisville FoodPort a reality: oSha Shireman and Charles Booker. They say the project will bring farmers, educators, retailers and more together on one 24-acre campus.

"The FoodPort is essentially a business park for food," Booker says. "Any food-related business can come set up their shop."

He says there will also be an arts and culture aspect to the project, and FoodPort visitors can expect to find anything from cooking classes to musical performances.

In our Juicy Fruit segment, we recap the Grammy Awards, and pay tribute to Vanity, Prince's former protege, who passed away this week.