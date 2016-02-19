Planned Parenthood's New Attorney Says Bevin Has 'Personal Agenda'

The attorney hired to represent Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky in a lawsuit over abortion services says he'll ask a judge to dismiss the case.

Speaking Friday for the first time on behalf of the Planned Parenthood branch, Louisville attorney Thomas Clay claims the suit is not based on facts.

The Cabinet for Health and Family Services filed the lawsuit this week against the Planned Parenthood branch, seeking more than $900,000 in fines.

“There are a number of issues that are raised in this complaint and we intend to assert every lawful defense we can and pursue any other legal remedy that might be available," Clay said.

State officials allege the health services provider violated state law after providing 23 abortions earlier this year without first having obtained a proper license.

The Planned Parenthood branch announced last month that it had begun providing abortions at its new downtown Louisville clinic. But the state soon ordered Planned Parenthood to halt providing abortions, saying it's license application was deficient.

"We will hold Planned Parenthood accountable for knowingly endangering their patients by providing illegal abortions at a facility that was not properly licensed nor prepared to handle an emergency," Bevin said in a statement on Thursday.

But the Planned Parenthood branch says it was following the procedure outlined by the state for obtaining a license and had received permission to begin providing abortions.

"It appears the governor has a personal agenda to do everything he can to thwart the operation of this abortion clinic, and that’s what this campaign appears to be," Clay said. "it’s a personal."