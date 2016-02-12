Bevin's Proposed Cuts Include Government Watchdog Agency

As part of his proposed budget cuts, Republican Gov. Matt Bevin exempted what he considered to be key government services. Not protected: The government agencies charged with holding him and his administration accountable.

The executive director of the Executive Branch Ethics Commission said the proposed 4.5 percent budget cut this year and the 9 percent cut over the next two years will devastate the agency. She said it would force her to lay off the agency's sole investigator and auditor, two employees who already work part time.

Bevin defended the cuts as necessary to help fix the state's multi-billion dollar pension shortfalls for state workers, public school teachers, police and firefighters. He said the commission should be able to find other ways to cut its budget