Kentucky Politics Distilled: Rand Runs Aground

By Ryland Barton
Published February 5, 2016 at 8:18 PM EST
This week in Kentucky politics, Rand Paul dropped out of the presidential race to focus on his Senate re-election campaign. The first-term Kentucky senator finished fifth in the Iowa Republican Caucuses, taking just 4.5 percent of the vote.

The state lost two trailblazing politicians over the course of the week: state Sen. Georgia Powers, the first woman and African American elected to the legislature, and Sen. Marlow Cook, just the second member of Congress to call for President Nixon's resignation.

And, as usual this session, the Kentucky General Assembly acted on anti-abortion bills.

All that, and more, in this week's edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled. Listen to the latest episode with the player above.

