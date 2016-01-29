Kentucky Politics Distilled: Budget Cuts, Anti-Abortion Bill

This week, Gov. Matt Bevin delivered his first budget address. His proposal for how to fund state operations for the next two years included deep spending cuts to many state agencies, and also some surprises.

Meanwhile, the fourth week of the Kentucky General Assembly's 2016 session brought more big moves on anti-abortion legislation.

Here's the latest update of the goings on in Frankfort in this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

Suggested reading:



(Caption: Gov. Matt Bevin's budget address this week, via J. Tyler Franklin/WFPL News)